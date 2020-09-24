The 108th annual St. Joseph Bazaar will be a little bizarre.
Usually the event would consist of a lively midway with games for people of all ages, a buffet-style dinner served in the St. Joseph Spiritan Hall Dining Room and end with the raffle drawing revealing who won that year’s prizes – including the grand prize, which is always a new vehicle.
Due to the pandemic, the midway and meals have been canceled but the church will still have its annual raffle to raise funds for St. Joseph Schools.
“As with most things this year, the raffle will be conducted a little differently,” the Bazaar committee said.
The committee has already sent a letter to parishioners with a raffle sign-up sheet.
“Additional forms [are available] in the Spiritan Center, Endowment Office and the Flea Market. We want to make this year’s raffle the biggest and best yet,” the committee said.
This year’s grand prize is a new 2019 Ford Ranger Sport. The church will also raffle a professional wood-burning pizza oven valued at $4,200, a shotgun valued at $1,200, $500 cash and more.
Tickets are $2 each, six tickets for $10, 18 tickets for $20 or 100 tickets for $100.
The first St. Joseph Bazaar took place in 1912 when the School Sisters of Notre Dame sold fancy needlework to the parishioners to purchase school supplies for the St. Joseph Grade School.
The Bazaar Mission Statement exemplifies the importance of this event to the entire parish:
“The St. Joseph Bazaar exists solely to benefit St. Joseph School. Begun in 1912, it offers parishioners and others a way to help provide financial support and a margin of excellence for the educational opportunities of students. In the implantation of this mission the bazaar maintains an environment that encourages and provides community interaction, continuity, fellowship, public service, leadership development, stewardship, and evangelization, therein-generating abundant opportunities for elevation the general good of the school. The Bazaar is a ministry through which the school expresses its commitment to being a loving, caring, joy-filled people dedicated to the growth of God’s kingdom and the living of the Gospel.”
