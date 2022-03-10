St. Joseph Schools began its weekly presentation of the Stations of the Cross on March 4, which are presented each year during the Season of Lent.
At St. Joseph Church, these stations are a series of 14 3-D plaques portraying the events in the Passion of Christ from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his entombment.
They were originally obtained from a closed Polish parish in Chicago by the late A.J. Hambuchen. They were placed in St. Joseph’s current sanctuary when it was completed in 1995.
Students in the fourth-12th grades take part in these devotions which include prayer and song.
