St. Joseph School formally broke ground on its new high school on Wednesday morning, school Communication Director Ray Nielsen told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The new high school, set to replace St. Joseph’s current high school structure which dates back to 1951, is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin in March, the $10.9 million needed in funding for construction of the new high school was raised by St. Joseph through its “Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future Capital Campaign.” Since entering the public phase of the capital campaign in March, St. Joseph has raised the additional $2.4 million it needed to furnish and equip the new building.
Per a brochure released by St. Joseph, the new high school will include 11 classrooms, a theater, cafe and spirit store. Additionally, the new building will provide students with full wireless access and a science and library media center.
The construction of the new high school will accommodate 300 students, per Nielsen. A second phase of its capital campaign is planned for the future that will fund the construction of a second academic building and allow for another 300 students.
Conway-based architecture firm H+N Architects designed the new building, while fellow Conway construction firm Nabholz Construction will serve as the project’s general contractor, per an announcement provided to the Log Cabin by the Conway Downtown Partnership.
The current high school will be torn down after construction is finished on the new building. Per a brochure released by St. Joseph about the project in March, the school considered renovating the current high school structure, but ultimately decided renovations were too costly.
“The leadership of the school has looked at several options to address our growth, including renovating the existing high school building or building a new structure,” the brochure read. “Because of the excessive costs and other challenges associated with renovating the existing building, the decision has been made to build a new school.”
Nielsen said the new building is being constructed on the site of the current high school’s parking lot along College Avenue and between Chestnut and Front Streets. St. Joseph School administrators, as well as St. Joseph Church leaders and representatives from both firms involved in the project attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.