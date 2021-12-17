Throughout much of the Hispanic Catholic community, in this country and in Mexico, Dec. 12 is a day of celebration called the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It was on that date, as well as three days earlier in 1531, that it’s believed an indigenous peasant named Juan Diego had two apparitions of the Virgin Mary on Mount Tepeyac near Mexico City. Since then, public fiestas have been held in her honor where her likenesses are widely displayed.
St. Joseph Church followed this same tradition on the 12th with a procession from downtown Conway to the church led by several altar servers, the parish priests and the La Danza San Jose Hispanic heritage dance group. A colorfully decorated altar was erected in the church sanctuary thanks to the work of such parishioners as Victor Carrizales, Richardo Nuricumbo, Sandra Lopez and others. A special meal was served afterward.
Of St. Joseph’s 1,900 registered families, about 250 of those are Hispanic. A number of them reside in the Greenbrier area where the St. Oscar Romero Mission Church was established in 2019. This Hispanic community has also been served by a group of nuns known as the Missionary Carmelites of St. Teresa since 2013.
