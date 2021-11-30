Nov. 28 was the first Sunday of Advent.
St. Joseph School seventh grader and altar server Olivia Brewer lit an Advent wreath candle marking the beginning of a new liturgical year.
St. Joseph Church Associate Pastor Father Brian Cundall then blessed the wreath. The Advent season takes in the four Sundays leading up to the celebration of Christmas.
Advent wreaths are typically made of evergreen branches encircling the four candles. Three are purple and one is rose-colored. The purple candles stand for the prayer, penance and preparatory sacrifices and good works undertaken during this time. The rose candle is lit on the third Sunday, known as Gaudete Sunday, which Pope Francis calls "the Sunday of Joy." It emphasizes the joyous anticipation of the Lord's coming.
The progressive lighting of the candles symbolizes the expectation and hope of Jesus Christ's arrival into the world and the anticipation of his second coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.