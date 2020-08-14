When schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Ring Ceremony for the incoming 2020 class of seniors at St. Joseph Schools was postponed.
On Wednesday, the make-up ceremony was conducted, though it looked a little different from past ceremonies.
“Traditionally, this event would have been held in the Spring with high school juniors officially receiving their class rings along with congratulations from departing seniors,” school officials said. “This rescheduled ceremony had to be done much differently, with masks in place and social distancing observed.”
St. Joseph held a special Mass on Wednesday followed by the ceremony where, one by one, seniors presented their rings near Father Tony Robbins where he could bless them.
