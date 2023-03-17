All three of St. Joseph School’s three campuses celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green.
The high school’s Interact Club, affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club, sponsored the event as a fundraiser to support its charitable work. The students paid $1 for each item of clothing or accessory worn. Upwards of $500 was collected.
The Middle School held a St. Patrick’s Day festival that included such activities as a bubble craft, a bag decorating contest and making shamrocks while learning how they represent the Holy Trinity.
Special guest Father Jeff Hebert also came up from Little Rock to explain why St. Patrick is so important to the history of Ireland and the rest of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.