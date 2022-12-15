Two of St. Joseph High School’s Hispanic students took part in the church’s annual procession on Dec. 11 from downtown Conway to St. Joseph Church in commemoration of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Throughout the Hispanic Catholic community in the U.S. and Latin America, this celebration harkens back to December of 1531 when a Mexican peasant named Juan Diego experienced apparitions of the Virgin Mary on Mount Tepeyac near Mexico City. This included roses he’d picked and placed in his cloak, which later turned into a miraculous image of the Blessed Mother.
