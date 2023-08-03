St. Joseph Catholic Church held a welcoming reception for its new pastor and associate pastor on July 30 in the church’s Spiritan Center. Father John Connell and Father Daniel Wendel assumed their duties earlier in the month. Both priests came to Conway from St. Raphael Church in Springdale which Father Connell had pastored for 14 years. Father Wendel was an associate there since his ordination in May of 2022.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Father Connell’s family moved when he was a teenager to Hot Springs in 1972. Since his ordination in 1985, he’s been a priest for the Diocese of Little Rock for 38 years. His previous assignments have included St. Peter the Fisherman Church in Mountain Home, Christ the King in Fort Smith, Holy Redeemer Church in El Dorado, and St. Theresa Church in Little Rock. Along with his duties at St. Joseph, he’ll also be serving
