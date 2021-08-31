St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway had a special collection taken up during Masses held over the weekend. The funds are to go to emergency relief help for victims of the 7.2 earthquake that rocked that island nation on Aug. 14. More than 2,200 people died and thousands more were injured and displaced.
The church’s effort inspired St. Joseph High School business teacher Larry Trussell to come up with a way to involve the student body.
A special jeans day was permitted Aug. 27 where students at the elementary, middle and high school campuses could doff their uniforms and pay $1 or more for the privilege of wearing jeans instead.
On short notice, $257 was collected from the jeans initiative and will be added to the parishioners’ donations.
