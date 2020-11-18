Ava Piraino, a St. Joseph School eighth grader, was selected to represent the school with her artwork in the 2020-2021 Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.
This year’s contest theme was Peace Through Service.
“Lions have provided an important reminder to the world that, through service, we can give and receive so much – joy, kindness, hope and peace,” Lions International said in a news release. “This year, young people have the opportunity to express their visions of peace through the lens of service.”
High school art teacher Penny Bassham works with the Conway Evening Lions Club each year by tasking her eighth grade students to participate.
Students aged 11-13 were eligible to participate in the contest.
The entries were judged on originality, artistic merit and expression of theme. Their work was entered at Lions Club District and State levels and, ultimately, Internationally if they make it through the earlier judging rounds. The contest is international, with many past winners from China, Peru, South Africa, Brazil and other countries, including the U.S.
The International Grand Prize winner, which will be determined in early 2021, will receive a $5,000 cash award and an engraved plaque.
