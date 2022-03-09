St. Joseph Elementary celebrated Read Across America Week last week in observation of author Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
Many guest readers came to the St. Joseph Elementary campus throughout the week and parents, grandparents and school administrators shared their love for reading with the St. Joseph students.
“They had so much fun hearing so many wonderful stories and enjoyed dressing up each day with a different theme,” school officials said.
The students were able to celebrate many different themes throughout the week including a “Dress as Your Favorite Book Character” Day on March 2, the day before Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.