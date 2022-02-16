Kindergartners and first graders at St. Joseph Elementary School recently learned about dental health.
To cap off their week of study, the children were treated to a special presentation by professionals from Conway Family Dental. Dentists Leo Crafton III and Mark Mallett, along with dental hygienist Ashley McMahan and dental assistant Denisha Thornton, did demonstrations, showed pictures and answered questions.
The proper ways and frequency of brushing and flossing teeth were explained. Good foods and bad foods were discussed along with the intake of sugar and the importance of brushing afterward.
The children also learned about the numbers of teeth that sharks, horses and dogs have.
“How do I fix a tooth?” was one of the best questions the kids asked.
Dr. Mallett responded by explaining the use of “sleepy medicine” and the procedures that follow.
Mallett is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph School and his sister, Sarah Hefley, is one of the school’s kindergarten teachers.
