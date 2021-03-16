St. Joseph School has entered into the public phase of its capital campaign project to fund the construction of its new high school, the private school’s executive director of endowment Jacqueline Kordsmeier told the Log Cabin on Monday.
The “Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future Capital Campaign” has a total goal of $10.9 million, Kordsmeier said, with $8.5 million having already been pledged in the campaign’s non-public phase.
The 39,000 square-foot high school St. Joseph plans to build will replace the dated facilities where the current seventh-12th grade students attend school. The original high school structure dates back to 1951, with the last addition to the original structure having been completed in 1995.
Per a brochure on the St. Joseph website, the proposed new high school will include 11 classrooms, a theater and science labs that will accommodate 300 students. The school is also planning a second phase of its capital campaign that will fund the construction of a second academic building with 10 classrooms and a safe room. By the end of both phases, St. Joseph will be able to accommodate an additional 600 students at its new facilities.
The $8.5 million already pledged to the capital campaign will fund the construction of the new high school and the demolition of St. Joseph’s existing high school. St. Joseph will use the remaining $2.4 million needed to fully fund the campaign to pay for furniture and equipment, as well as a contingency savings and maintenance savings fund.
St. Joseph considered renovating the current high school structure, but ultimately decided renovations were too costly.
“The leadership of the school has looked at several options to address our growth, including renovating the existing high school building or building a new structure,” the brochure read. “Because of the excessive costs and other challenges associated with renovating the existing building, the decision has been made to build a new school.”
As an enticement for donors, St. Joseph is planning to name specific areas of the new high school structure in honor of its donors.
For more information on St. Joseph’s “Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future Capitol Campaign,” visit stjosephconway.org.
