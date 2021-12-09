First graders at St. Joseph Elementary School continued a tradition there on Dec. 3 when they created their own gingerbread houses.
The children received help from their teachers, Hannah Yrle and Amy Rehm, along with visiting parents and grandparents.
The houses are fashioned from milk cartons surrounded by graham-cracker walls which are pre-cut each year by volunteer Randy Welch.
The parents supply candy, fruit loops, peppermints and candy canes for decoration, and homemade icing is provided by the teachers.
