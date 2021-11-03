All Saints Day was Nov. 1 and St. Joseph Middle School's fourth-grade classes, under the supervision of religion teacher Cara Pizzolatto, created "bottle buddies" resembling many saints or persons close to sainthood.
Pizzolatto worked with Volunteer Coordinator Angela Rawls in gathering materials for the project. The children worked on their chosen saints in both the classroom and at home.
Owen Ussery created a bottle buddy of Pope John Paul II. Drew Nabholz created a bottle buddy of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati. Black McVay created a bottle buddy of St. Bernadette Soubirous.
Austin Kordsmeier created a bottle buddy of St. Francis of Assisi. Alonzo Castro created a bottle buddy of Venerable Fulton Sheen. Isiah Stobaugh created a bottle buddy of Blessed Michael J. McGivney.
Sophia Ramirez created a bottle buddy of St. Josephine Bakhita. Eva Porcaro created a bottle buddy of St. Rose of Lima. Grayson Gunther created a bottle buddy of St. Patrick.
