St. Joseph High School’s Quiz Bowl Team won first place in the 2A Southeast Regional Tournament held at Rison on March 4.
The team went undefeated in all four rounds it played with Woodlawn, Parkers Chapel, Hazen and Rison High Schools. This qualified St. Joseph to play in the State Tournament on April 1 at Center Point High School in Amity, Arkansas.
