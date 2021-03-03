St. Joseph High School’s Quiz Bowl Team won first place in the Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association 2A Regional Tournament conducted virtually on Feb. 27.
Six schools responded individually to monitoring officials’ questions. The results were then forwarded and compiled to determine placing.
St. Joseph led with 1,340 points followed by Parker’s Chapel with 1,320 and Hazen with 1195. Eureka Springs, Maumelle Charter and Hermitage followed in descending order.
Senior Caleb Mallett was named Regional MVP. He personally averaged 12.25 points per game. The team average was 355 points per game with a high of 430.
Caleb, along with juniors Ashleigh Mallett and Anna Rappold, were named to the All-Tournament Team. Julianna Ferrer is the Team Captain.
Faculty member Karen Davis is the team’s coach. The team has now earned a place to compete in the State Tournament, which will also be done virtually, on March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.