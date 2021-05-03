Three teachers from St. Joseph School were honored at a retirement reception on Sunday in the elementary school cafeteria.
Charlotte Moix began teaching at St. Joseph in 1985. She briefly taught second grade but soon switched to kindergarten, and has been with those classes ever since for a total of 37 years service.
Melanie Kordsmeier has been with the middle school for 25 years. She taught fifth and sixth grades for four years, followed by 19 years as a fourth-grade teacher. For the past two years, she's served as an academic interventionist.
Lois Coney has taught kindergarten in the elementary school for 24 years, going back to 1997.
