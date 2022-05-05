Two retiring teachers who've devoted many years of dedicated service to their students and to the school in general were celebrated at a reception Sunday at St. Joseph Elementary School.
Second-grade teacher Tamara McMillan and art teacher Shannon Chamoun were surrounded by colleagues, family and friends.
McMillian is completing 30 years of teaching at St. Joseph, some of which was also spent in first- and third-grade classrooms.
Chamoun has awakened the talents of budding artists in both the elementary and middle schools for 12 years. She was also one of the organizers of the Art Ragin' Cajun Festival, which began in 2003. Her skill in preparing Louisiana-style cuisine added much to the success of that fundraising event which supplemented art and drama projects.
