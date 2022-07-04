The St. Joseph Bulldog Summer Camp has been underway since June 6 offering up to 90 children ages 5-12 a wide-range of activities from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each weekday.
This is the second year for the camp, which is led by St. Joseph After School Program Director Laura Hiegel-Williams.
"I always thought St. Joseph School should have a summer camp," Williams said. "Every year there'd be so many parents who'd contact me looking for names of high school students old enough to watch kids and take them on outings."
With help from her husband, Jody, and their large family, along with members of the Hiegel clan, the planning came together last year. Members of the church's Missions Committee and other parishioners also helped out by renovating the school's After School Program building to bring it into compliance with the Arkansas Department of Human Services' standards for operating a camp.
Families begin applying for spots in the camp early which was filled up for this year by March.
"It's open to school and church members first before it's open to the general public," Williams said.
Among the outdoor activities are a visit to the 2JJ Ranch in Quitman. Owner Anna Hiegel Welch lets the kids play with puppies, kittens and goats. They see cattle being fed, do some horseback riding and hay bale climbing and even get in a little fishing.
The local Knights of Columbus Council lets the children use its swimming pool a couple of hours a week. There've been trips to the bowling alley and to the Toad Suck Mini-Golf course.
On rainy days, or when heat advisories are out, the After School Program facility offers kids Legos, board games, foosball, air hockey, a basketball court, a bounce house, a computer lab, and much more. Coming attractions include going to the UCA Planetarium, Urban Air and a Waterslide Day.
"My mother, Janet Hiegel, (a long-time After School Care Director) used to say 'It's our ministry to teach and love these kids every day,'" Williams said. "Her favorite quote came from Mother Teresa who said 'You are not called to do great things but small things with great love.'"
The camp continues through early August.
