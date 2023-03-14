Upward of 150 volunteers, ranging in age from elementary school students to grandparents, came out Saturday for the first St. Joseph Community Volunteer Day.
The volunteers assembled early that morning for breakfast at St. Joseph High School and despite intermittent rain soon scattered throughout Conway in small groups to provide a variety services.
Outdoor maintenance and land clearing was a primary chore at such locations as St. Joseph Church, Bethlehem House, the Conway Ministry Center, Harbor Home and Robinson Cemetery.
Nursing home patients were visited at the Ridgemere Senior Living Center and the sorting and categorising of donations were done at the Soul Food Cafe Mission and St. Joseph Flea Market.
The event was organized by a subcommittee of the parish’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Commission.
“Don Greenland, the leader of our Missions Committee, had been calling for something like this for a while,” Volunteer Day Coordinator Don Kremer said. “We were hopeful for a good turnout but this went beyond our expectations.”
Other committee members included Yolanda Berumen, Joe Luebke, Nathan McCrary, Jeremiah Murphy, Will and Anna Sherman and Jacob Ternes.
