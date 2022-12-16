St. Joseph Elementary School held its inaugural “Jingle Jog” on Thursday just before the start of Christmas break.
Principal Courtney Pope wanted to have a fun activity before the holidays which would include healthy outdoor exercise. She collaborated with physical education teacher Brent Bruich and other faculty.
They agreed to set up three stations for that wintry morning – a half- to a 3/4-mile course that kindergarten through third graders ran within a 10-minute period; a bounce house that the kids crawled through and slid on; and a warming refreshment stand where hot chocolate was served.
“It was a huge success,” Pope said. “We can’t wait until next year – we plan to invite our families to jingle mingle right alongside of us.”
Special thanks went out to Coach “B” and to School Resource Officer Brad Fornash and Administrative Assistant Jane Royal for the Christmas inflatables. The parents who assisted were also appreciated.
