St. Joseph Elementary School held its inaugural “Jingle Jog” on Thursday just before the start of Christmas break.

Principal Courtney Pope wanted to have a fun activity before the holidays which would include healthy outdoor exercise. She collaborated with physical education teacher Brent Bruich and other faculty.

