St. Joseph Schools held its annual Spelling Bee at the Junior High Tuesday where it named its top three spellers who will have the chance to go on to compete at the Faulkner County Bee.
The top 12 spellers between the 7th and 8th graders at the school competed in the spelling bee where after 20 rounds, 8th grader Andrew Tran came home with the win after spelling the word “vernacular” correctly.
Fellow 8th grader Caleb Grigg came in second and will compete alongside Tran at the The Faulkner County Bee next month.
Addison Choate, another 8th grader, came in third and will become the alternate incase either Tran or Grigg are unable to attend the event.
“So very proud of all our spellers,” Alicia Yrie, the St. Joseph English Teacher who moderated the Spelling Bee, said. “Congrats to Andrew, Caleb, and Addison!”
The Faulkner County Bee is set for Jan. 22 and will be hosted by Mayflower Middle School.
