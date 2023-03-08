Last Saturday, St. Joseph High School’s Quiz Bowl team won the District Tournament at Rison. Not to be outdone, the Middle School Quiz Bowl Team won first place in the Private/Charter School Division Tournament held Monday at the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative in Plumerville.
It was the team’s first official competition since a practice tournament in January at Central Baptist College. They competed with teams from Conway Christian, Sacred Heart in Morrilton and Maumelle Charter.
