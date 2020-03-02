A local group of middle school students recently competed and brought home first place during a quiz bowl tournament Feb. 28.
The win went to the St. Joseph Middle School Quiz Bowl Team at the Arch Ford Elementary Regional Private Charter Tournament hosted at Fellowship Bible Church in Conway.
The St. Joseph team included Avery Cooper, Max Gilbert, Brody Mallett, Izzy Simon, Luke Thessing, Ethan Loynachan, Heath Thompson, Lila Epps, Kristyn Lynch, Seth Mathis and Aidan White.
According to school officials, the team's win over Conway Christian put it in the top spot, which qualified members to be one of eight schools to set compete for the Arch Ford Championship on March 12 in Plumerville.
