St. Joseph School received three new American flags Monday thanks to a donation from the not-for-profit fraternal benefit society WoodmenLife.
Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society is based in Omaha, Nebraska, but has an office in Conway on Locust Street. The organization’s local insurance representative Ryan Case presented the flags to St. Joseph School Principal Matt Tucker.
“Part of our commitment as a company is to honor our country,” Case said. “One way we do that is by presenting American flags free of charge to non-profit organizations. It was my pleasure to present a flag to St. Joseph School.”
WoodmenLife has presented over 3.1 million flags to nonprofit organizations across the country since 1947 and with Veterans Day just around the corner, WoodmenLife felt it was the perfect opportunity to present St. Joseph School with a few.
“The flags are very much appreciated especially as Veterans Day approaches,” Ray Neilson, the St. Joseph communications director, said.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
