The Conway Regional 14th annual Kids Run Arkansas was held on Friday, April 22 adjacent to the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center.
Kids Run Arkansas is a 1-mile and 3-mile run/walk that strives to promote fun and fitness in youth and family.
The run isn’t a timed event but rewards participation by providing financial support for physical education programs at the school with the highest percentage of involvement.
For the 13th straight year, St. Joseph School was recognized for its total with 235 participants. It will receive $2,035 as a result.
P.E. teacher Karen Vandivere organized St. Joseph’s effort. The run’s title sponsor was Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.
