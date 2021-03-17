Father Tony Robbins announced that Matthew Tucker has been appointed to Lead Principal of St. Joseph School.
Tucker earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He continued his education with Principal Endorsement from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Education Leadership from Saint Louis University.
Tucker will continue to serve as the Middle School Principal along with his newly-appointed role of Lead Principal for St. Joseph School. Teri Breeding will continue as High School Principal and Courtney Pope as Elementary Principal.
“At St. Joseph School, we are empowering students academically and spiritually to become advocates of Catholic social teachings rooted in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” school officials said in the release.
St. Joseph School is located at 502 Front Street in Conway, Arkansas. The school site encompasses 22 acres in the downtown area of Conway.
Currently St. Joseph School is engaged in a Capital Campaign – Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future to build a new High School facility on its current campus. Fundraising efforts and pledges have aligned with its goals with an expected groundbreaking of May 2021 with estimated completion for the 2022-2023 incoming class.
For more info about St. Joseph School or the St. Joseph Capital Campaign, visit www.stjosephconway.org.
