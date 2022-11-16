St. Joseph School just completed a fall service project benefiting Conway’s Bethlehem House.
Students from preschool through high school age collected non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving. Bethlehem House provides transitional shelter for individuals and families who are homeless and focused on improving their life situations. It opened its doors in 1991 and was originally established by the former Advent Lutheran Church.
Specific items were requested by Bethlehem House for the food drive. Preschool and elementary students gathered cake mix and frosting. Ingredients for a green bean casserole were donated by middle school students. High school students brought boxes of instant mashed potatoes and cans cream of mushroom soup.
Eleventh grade students in Phyllis Eubanks’ religion class delivered these items to Bethlehem House staffer Amber Bailey and volunteer Mike McGehee.
