St. Joseph School held its first all-school Mass of the new term on Tuesday.

That date is also a Holy Day of Obligation known as the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It celebrates the Catholic belief that upon the death of the mother of Jesus Christ her body and soul were taken into the presence of God in heaven. This occasion has been celebrated since the 4th century, A.D. and was defined as an irrefutable tenet of the faith by Pope Pius XII in 1950.

