St, Joseph School observed Ash Wednesday during its all-school Mass on Feb. 22.
Father Taryn Whittington, an associate pastor at St. Joseph Church, led the service which is a Holy Day of prayer and fasting in the Catholic Church. It also starts the six-week season of Lent before Easter.
