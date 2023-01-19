The St. Joseph School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) had a fundraising effort that not only benefited the organization but half the money collected also increased the school’s General Fund and helped its Athletic Booster Club.
PTO President Katherine Denys organized the event.
The Friendsgiving Fall Fundraiser and Raffle raised $8,400 through the sale of date squares in the November 2022 calendar. At the end of the month, random squares were drawn for a $1,000 prize.
An additional incentive for purchasing them was the delivery of free Chick-Fil-A lunches to the class that sold the most squares. The cash drawing went to Joe Ellen Dunlap, the mother of first-grade teacher Amy Rehm.
The Chick-Fil-A lunches were won by Elizabeth Whitley’s and Katie Hiegel’s second-grade classes.
