St. Joseph School students in Ms. Audrey Elsinger’s eighth, 10th and 12th grade English classes recently made “thank you” cards in honor of the men and women who’ve served their country as military veterans this week, per pictures provided to the Log Cabin by St. Joseph School on Thursday. The cards were distributed to veterans attending the school’s Veteran’s Day observance ceremony on Friday morning. High school students who are members of the Interact Club conducted the ceremony. Interact Club is a service organization affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club.

