March 2 was a special day at St. Joseph School. It was Ash Wednesday, and it was the first time since May of 2021 that students from the elementary, middle and high school campuses could gather together for an all-school Mass. COVID restrictions had previously prevented this. In resuming all-school Masses, the students were also returning to preceding them each week with 30-minutes of adoration and prayer.
Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday and it comes from an ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. It includes the wearing of ashes on the head which symbolize the dust from which God made us.
Father Tony Robbins, pastor, and Associate Pastor Brian Cundall, along with a few Eucharistic ministers, applied the ashes as each one of them repeated “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
