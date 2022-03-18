St. Joseph School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 in a variety of ways. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland who’s credited with bringing Christianity to that country. He’s said to have died on March 17 in the year 481. This observance also recognizes the heritage and culture of the Irish.
The high school’s Interact Service Club, which is affiliated with the Conway Rotary Club, encouraged students on all three of the school’s campuses to wear green. They donated small amounts of money for that privilege, and the funds collected are to go to adolescent girls living in Conway’s Haven House. It provides refuge for girls who have been in foster care or who have experienced trauma.
Both middle school and high school students collaborated on various activities. Mini-rosaries were crafted in the shapes of shamrocks. High school juniors in religion teacher Phyllis Eubanks’ class created a powerpoint presentation about the history of St. Patrick and the celebrations spawned in his name.
The younger kids snacked on Lucky Charms while watching the presentation, and they later were assisted in creating shamrock trinity crafts which represent one God in three parts: the father, the son and the holy spirit.
There were also outdoor activities such as “rainbow slime” and “Pot of Gold” games. Gold coins were issued for good behaviors that were redeemable for prizes.
The highlight of the day came when the middle schoolers were treated to live Irish dancing provided by performers from Mary Rose Donovan’s School of Irish Dance in Sherwood. Sisters Katherine and Olivia Teske and Sarah Moore demonstrated both soft and hard shoe routines commonly performed in Ireland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.