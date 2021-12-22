St. Joseph Elementary, Middle, and High School students worked together on a Christmas community service project where they delivered a variety of products to Conway’s Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Under the leadership of Phyllis Eubanks and Shade Gilbert, religion teachers at St. Joseph High School, the students got a variety of baby products that will be made available to the Center’s clients.
The Elementary School students were responsible for providing bibs and burp clothes, the middle school students were responsible for baby wipes, sleepers, and pacifiers, and the High School students were responsible for diapers, baby toiletries, onesies, and baby bottles.
Life Choices Pregnancy Recourse Center provides women who undergo unplanned pregnancy with free pregnancy test, ultrasound confirmation and more at no cost.
