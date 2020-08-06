Administrators, teachers and staff at St. Joseph Schools in Conway are preparing for students to return to school later this month.
A number of extraordinary precautions are being taken on each campus to ensure the health and safety of everyone in this COVID-19 environment, school officials said.
Between signage in hallways, plastic shields in cafeterias and spaced-out desks in classrooms, the team at St. Joseph Schools is trying to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in their buildings.
In the school cafeterias, a plastic shield was installed to separate food service workers and children going through lunch lines.
Officials said there will be four separate lunch periods to limit the number of students at each.
Another precaution: Desks in every classroom have been spaced 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing.
In the hallways, decals on the floor will direct foot traffic between classes to prevent crowding in the halls.
School starts Aug. 17 for St. Joseph Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.