St. Joseph School’s 110th Bazaar is set to start on Friday.
The two-day event, which ends on Saturday, includes games, food and prizes, event organizers said in a news release.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 4:10 am
“Many prizes on Raffle Row, delicious box lunches, a brand new vehicle to a lucky winner, amazing auction items, flea market treasures [and] plenty of good food [will be available],” St. Joseph’s announcement on its website read. “[The bazaar is a] great time for all ages.”
As in previous years, the grand prize raffle drawing for this year’s bazaar is a new vehicle, a 2021 Ford Escape. Second-and third-place prizes include a $1,000 gift card from Total Tire, as well as a pellet smoker from Sam’s Club.
Other items to be raffled include a $2,500 tuition credit to the school, as well as a $250 book credit and a Chromebook laptop. School officials will also raffle off $5,000 in cash, as well as a variety of other prizes.
One entry into the raffle costs $2, while additional tickets can be bought for more chances to win. Six tickets cost $10, 18 tickets cost $20 and 100 tickets can be bought for $100. Raffle winners don’t have to be present to win prizes.
Finally, a silent auction will be held. Winning bidders don’t need to be present to claim their items and can pick them up next week at the St. Joseph School Endowment Office.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
