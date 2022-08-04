St. Joseph Bazaar

Olivia Snelson photo

This 2021 Ford Escape will be raffled at the 110th annual St. Joseph Bazaar over the weekend.

St. Joseph School’s 110th Bazaar is set to start on Friday.

The two-day event, which ends on Saturday, includes games, food and prizes, event organizers said in a news release.

