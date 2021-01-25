St. Joseph High School senior Caleb Mallett has been named a candidate in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.
"Inclusion in this program is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating high school seniors," Counselor Kristen Piraino said. "They're selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities."
A panel of educators will review the submissions from across the country and will choose about 600 semifinalists in April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce them in May.
If feasible, the finalists will be invited to Washington, D.C. in June to receive their Presidential Scholars Medallions and participate in various events and activities.
Caleb is the son of Matt and Meghan Mallett of Conway.
