A local high school senior was accepted to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.
Elijah Bailey, a senior at St. Joseph High School, will start in the fall after receiving confirmation that he was accepted.
“This is a highly competitive appointment,” Kristen Piraino, school counselor, said. “Approximately 12,000 highly qualified young men and women apply and only around 10 percent are accepted.”
Congressman French Hill called Bailey at his home on March 17 to tell the teen he had been accepted at West Point.
Bailey’s tuition will be fully funded, amounting to around $400,000 in scholarships.
Bailey was the second St. Joseph student in recent years to receive a congressional appointment to a U.S. Military Academy.
Tia Massa, a 2016 graduate, received one to the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she is now in her senior year.
