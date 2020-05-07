Conway, AR (72032)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.