St. Joseph School’s senior class of 2020 commemorated their last day of school, May 1, with a twist on an old tradition.
In previous years – before words like pandemic and social distancing were commonplace vocabulary – seniors would ride bicycles through the hallways while their younger classmates cheered the soon-to-be graduates.
Because the schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the tradition had to be changed.
Senior sponsor Karen Davis organized a last ride for the 2020 class that allowed for tradition to be honored while social distancing guidelines were maintained.
St. Joseph High School Assistant Principal Teri Breeding decorated the hallway and, along with Middle School Principal Matt Tucker, cheered on the seniors as they pedaled their bikes.
School officials said the 21 seniors rode in two separate waves.
“The first group of 10 went in opposite directions. Half rode through the high school, while the others made their way through the middle school,” officials said. “They were kept 6 feet apart and were signaled through in 10-foot intervals.
“The two groups then switched campuses. When they were done, the next group of seniors repeated the sequencing.”
