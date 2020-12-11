St. Joseph High School sophomore Chloe Skinner has been selected to represent the school at the annual Hugh O’Brian Youth Conference (HOBY) this summer. Sophomore Marleigh Thessing was also chosen as an alternate.
HOBY was founded in 1958 by the late actor Hugh O’Brian with the mission of helping young people develop in the areas of leadership, service and innovation. O’Brian was best-known for his continuing role as lawman Wyatt Earp on the TV series “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” from 1955-61.
His organization has reached more than 375,000 high school sophomores since its inception, and it conducts over 70 leadership seminars annually both in the U.S. and internationally.
As of this writing, an in-person conference is scheduled for June 3-6, 2021, at Southern University in Magnolia, Arkansas. This will depend on the state of the COVID pandemic at the time. A final decision will be made March 1, 2021, as to either go ahead with the conference face-to-face or to shift to a virtual one.
Juniors Ashleigh Mallett and Megan Garrett also plan to attend since their participation last year was short-circuited by COVID-19.
