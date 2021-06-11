St. Joseph School students collected nearly $1,700 in donations for Conway’s Life Choices, Inc. during the last term through the organization’s “Change for Life” campaign.
The money was recently delivered to Life Choices’ offices for counting.
Life Choices is a nonprofit Pregnancy Resource Center established in 1980. It provides counseling and such services as free pregnancy tests, ultrasound confirmations, and answers to questions about parenting, adoption and abortion. Its “Change for Life” fundraiser began 18 years ago. Pocket change is collected, often in baby bottles, so contributors can visualize where the funds are going. St. Joseph School has been active in this campaign since its beginning.
