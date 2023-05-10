St. Joseph Middle School fourth, fifth and sixth graders took part in a May crowning ceremony on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a news release issued by the school on Tuesday read.
Students took part in the ceremony early on Monday in recognition of May being the “Month of Mary” in the catholic faith, the news release read.
“This designation is centuries old and grew out of the practice of expelling winter and celebrating the growth of all that blooms,” the news release read.
The ceremony the students finished on Monday, crowning the statue of Mary in a grotto at the church, is one of many ways the “Month of Mary” is celebrated, the news release read.
“There are many ways Mary is honored in May and one is the tradition of crowning one of her statues,” the news release read. “The crown itself often consists of beautiful blossoms representing Mary’s beauty and virtue. It can also remind the faithful to strive to imitate the blessed mother’s virtues in their own lives.”
Students brought flowers from home for the ceremony and made them in art teacher Emily Medina’s class. Placing the flowers at the foot of the church’s statue, students listened as Assistant Principal Hannah Belew read an opening prayer. Each grade read their own prayers as well.
“Sixth graders Aldous and Ivy Martens crowned Mary,” the news release read. “St. Joseph Parish Administrator Father Balaraju Desam was also present. He said the closing prayer and blessed the children and flowers.”
