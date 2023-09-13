It’s essential that medical personnel give the proper intravenous solutions to patients. If a given solution has too much or too little solute concentration in an IV, red blood cells could become abnormal and cause issues with patients.

St. Joseph High School students in Abigail Barker’s anatomy class recently conducted an experiment that demonstrated how high and low solute concentrations can affect red blood cells.

