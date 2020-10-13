Taking a field trip during a pandemic and all the restrictions that accompany it is a challenge.
However, St. Joseph Schools fourth-grade teacher Nicole Gooch got creative and took her class on a virtual visit to the Arkansas Old State House Museum in Little Rock on Oct. 9.
They ‘zoomed’ in with us,” Gooch said. “They took us on a mini-tour of the Old State House, gave us background information about the building and the state, and then talked to us about Native-American Arts.”
After the virtual tour, each student made an effigy pot to go along with their Native American arts lesson.
Effigy pots are examples of earthenware crafted by people of the Mississippian culture who lived in prehistoric Tennessee and the surrounding area. The Mississippians were excellent potters and made jars, bowls, bottles and platters depicting animals, birds, fish, humans and mythological creatures, she said.
