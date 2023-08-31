St. Joseph students to use infant simulators

St. Joseph High School science and food preparation teacher Jackie Elsinger plans to give Family, Career and Community Leaders of America group members the chance to learn about the responsibilities associated with child care through the help of an infant simulator.
Infant simulators are life-like electronic dolls programmed to simulate the needs of a real baby. This includes feeding, changing and attention times.
It has been several years since St. Joseph students have had such a device. High School counselor Karen Davis taught religion at the school in 1998 and implemented a marriage project. She didn’t have simulators to start with, but the seniors began carrying around packages of flour with them all day to get a sense of what it might be like to look after a child.
A grant Davis later wrote made it possible to acquire a few simulators for a couple of years. They were eventually turned over to a county-wide program known as “Choosing to Excel,” which oversaw their use with ninth graders. When that program ended, so did St. Joseph’s access to simulators.
Journalism teacher and Interact Club sponsor Ray Nielsen recently discussed this void with Elsinger. He found a company called Realityworks that sells them and they decided to pool their club’s financial resources to purchase one.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to teach students about the sacrifices parents make for their children,” Elsinger said. “Babies are truly blessings from God, and it is an honor to be bestowed with the titles of ‘mother’ and ‘father.’”
