St. Joseph students to use infant simulators

Jackie Elsinger (center) babysits her grandchild, Matthias Elsinger (right), as well as the new infant simulator.

 Submitted photo

St. Joseph High School science and food preparation teacher Jackie Elsinger plans to give Family, Career and Community Leaders of America group members the chance to learn about the responsibilities associated with child care through the help of an infant simulator.

Infant simulators are life-like electronic dolls programmed to simulate the needs of a real baby. This includes feeding, changing and attention times.

