Just four months after breaking ground for a new St. Joseph School High School on June 30, the school held a topping out ceremony Monday.
St. Joseph Schools celebrated the last steel beam of the structure being lifted into place.
School and parish officials along with representatives of Nabholz Construction Company and H&N Architects were on hand for the event. Some faculty, students, and parents also attended.
The two-story, 39,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete next summer. It will replace the current high school building, which opened in 1951.
The origins for topping-out ceremonies have become cloudy over time. It is known that immigrants to America brought this tradition with them from Europe and Scandinavia.
It’s said ancient Viking chieftains had their homes topped by an evergreen tree to celebrate completion. Native Americans are said to have believed no structure should be taller than a tree. Indian iron workers then adopted the practice of topping any tall building with an evergreen to appease the forest spirits.
However this tradition started, it now symbolizes the safe construction of a building and the wish of good luck for all its workers and future occupants.
The beam, as per tradition, was painted white and covered with hundreds of signatures.
