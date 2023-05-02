The results are in and St. Joseph School won the 15th annual Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center Kids Run Arkansas held April 21.
It’s a 1-mile and 3-mile run/walk promoting physical activity and wellness for children and youth in central Arkansas. The run’s title sponsor was Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.
Each year, the schools with the highest percentage of participation are awarded scholarships for their physical education programs. More than $60,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the run began.
This is the 14th straight year St. Joseph has won the Run, and did so with 214 participants. The school will receive a check for $2,915 which will be used for physical education equipment and related materials on both the elementary and middle school campuses.
St. Joseph not only won at the participation level. Ninth grader Vince Porcaro also finished in first place in the 3-mile race with a time of 19:30. Physical Education Coach Brent Bruich led the effort.
